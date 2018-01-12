Chicopee police investigating late night armed robbery of bar

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a suspect in a late night armed robbery at a bar on Chicopee Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the Chief’s Lounge at 11:35 Thursday night. When they got there, a bartender and patrons allegedly told officers a masked man went inside and showed a handgun, before going behind the bar and demanding money.

The suspect is described as being skinny, 5’10” tall, and was wearing all black at the time of the crime. Wilk said he got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any information or think you might have seen something, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740 or message them here.