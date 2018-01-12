Breakfast in Holyoke Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- A number of events are kicking off a weekend of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Friday.

The Greater Holyoke Council for Human Understanding held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast at the summit View Banquet and Meeting House in Holyoke Friday morning.

Reverend Paula Alexander of the Bethlehem Baptist Community Church in Holyoke was the keynote speaker.

She was at the March on Washington on August 28, 1963 and heard his iconic “I have a dream speech” firsthand.

“My father always said you’re either part of the problem or part of the solution. Martin Luther King was part of the solution”, she says.

Whether you’ve lived through it or know about it from history books, people in Holyoke like to take the lessons they’ve learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and apply it to their lives today.

“We have to be willing to fight for what we think is right,” says Doug Griffin of Chicopee. “Martin Luther King was willing to step out as a number of leaders did at the time.”

Friday morning’s breakfast featured a performance from the Holyoke High SChool Madrigal Choir, who prepared songs to sing specifically in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s Martin Luther King day falls on his actual birthday, January 15.

He would have been 89 years old this year.