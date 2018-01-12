Bank employee writes “HELP” on fogged glass, triggers police response

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A joke by a bank employee in Newtown triggered a police response Friday morning.

According to Newtown police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank, located at 22 Church Hill Road, on a report of suspicious activity. A bank customer noticed that someone had written the word “HELP” on fogged up glass. Fearing that an emergency situation was taking place, the concerned customer called 9-1-1 for help.

Responding officers saw several vehicles and people at the bank, in what they said appeared to be business as usual. Officers entered the bank, and advised the bank manager of the 9-1-1 call.

The bank manager told police that one the bank employees had written the word “HELP” on the fogged up glass as a joke to other employees. Due to the potential to cause panic, the bank employee was issued an infraction for creating a public disturbance.