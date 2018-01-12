Athol man found guilty of aggravated child rape

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Athol man has been found guilty of aggravated child rape and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, 31-year-old Jeremy Currier was found guilty by a Franklin Superior Court jury on Thursday, after seven hours of deliberation.

Carey said the charges were in connection with an incident that happened in Athol on November 11, 2014.

“The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office acknowledges the strength, courage and resolve of the victim in this case to be able to come forward and tell her story,” Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Linda Pisano, who prosecuted the case, said.

Currier’s sentencing is scheduled for January 17.