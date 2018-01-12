ATF, DEA investigating at home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home in the East Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

Our 22News crew saw agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Agency at 120 Hadley Street Friday morning. ATF police dogs were also seen searching around the house.

Special Agent Matthew O’Shaughnessy told 22News it’s part of an ongoing ATF investigation.

We’re working to get more information, and will update this story as it becomes available.