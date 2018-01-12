All Chicopee schools were placed on lockdown as police investigated report

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All Chicopee schools were under a shelter in place order Friday morning as Chicopee police investigated a report claiming a man, possibly with a weapon in his backpack, was in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News all schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. He said the call came in to dispatch at around 8:21 a.m., and that there were no specific areas or threats mentioned in the report.

The lockdown lasted about 40 minutes. Chicopee police are still looking into the matter, but Wilk says there is no credible threat at this time.

“At no time did we feel there was any direct threat to any students,” Wilk said.