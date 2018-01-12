Advocates urge Congress to help immigrants with Temporary Protected Status

BOSTON (WWLP) – Salvadoran Temporary Protected Status holders have until September 2019 to obtain legal residency or leave the country, following a decision by the Trump Administration to end the designation for immigrants from El Salvador.

According to U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services, there are currently about 6,000 Salvadoran TPS holders in Massachusetts. But many may soon be forced to leave the country.

In a statement to 22News, Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition’s Executive Director Eva Millona said, in part:

It will force thousands of mothers and fathers in Massachusetts to choose between exposing their children to kidnapping and gang violence, or breaking up their families to keep them safe. That is outrageous and unforgivable.”

But the Secretary of Homeland Security said the disaster-related conditions that warranted the TPS designation no longer exist.

Advocates with MIRA are urging the Massachusetts delegation to support and pass legislation in Congress to enable TPS holders to apply for permanent residency.