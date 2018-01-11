Woman freed from car after accident on Carew Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver had to be freed from their car by Springfield firefighters following a two-car accident on Carew Street Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News a woman was freed from her SUV after the crash in front of 1067 Carew Street. Leger said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the accident happened at 8:21 a.m.

22News will bring you more information about the crash as it becomes available.