Wild police chase ends with touching embrace

(KPNX) Police in Arizona arrested a man and woman after an extended pursuit after Mesa police tried to pull over a vehicle reported stolen from the Phoenix area.

During the initial attempt to stop the gray SUV, the driver refused to stop for police, according to Mesa PD.

That police vehicle did not pursue the SUV, but other agencies were also trying to find the vehicle and located it in Pinal County.

Police chased the gray SUV throughout the far southeast Valley before they busted through a fence into a warehouse area.

The SUV went through another fence into a desert area, where it crashed and the two people got out, a male driver and female passenger.

The two ran in separate directions for about a minute before coming together in an embrace, apparently realizing they could not outrun police any longer, then got down on the ground and officers handcuffed them.

The suspects have been identified as Dustin Perkins, 35, of Snowflake and Lovida Flores, 29, who has been taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

