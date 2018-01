CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service is warning residents about icy conditions expected this weekend.

A flood watch is in effect from Friday through Saturday afternoon as rising temperatures continue to melt the snow still on the ground from last week’s storm.

The National Weather Service said freezing rain and snow could be possible Friday night, and quickly dropping temperatures on Saturday could cause a “flash freeze” which causes “any standing water to freeze in place”