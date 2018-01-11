Western Massachusetts towns receive more than $70K for homeless programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded millions of dollars to western Massachusetts programs for the homeless Thursday.

Hampden County was awarded more than $3.8 million on Thursday as part of the continuum of care grants.

Massachusetts was awarded more than $73.5 million for 275 programs across the state that support housing and services for the homeless.

HUD New England’s regional administrator, Gregory Hatten, said Thursday that these programs save money and lives by finding stable homes for the homeless in Massachusetts.

“I think anything to help underprivileged people is good,” Hatten told 22News. “Absolutely. Anything to help people who can’t help themselves is a good thing.”

Residents said the grant will have a positive impact on local communities.

Gandara, Wayfinders, and next step Holyoke are just some of the local programs receiving funding through this grant.

Programs in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties received more than $1.7 million in funding HUD.