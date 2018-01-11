Vibra meeting to detail closing procedures, employee severance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vibra is holding a public hearing to discuss the impact of the closing of its State Street hospital.

Since Vibra Hospital decided to pull the plug and close it’s Springfield location, employees are still trying to figure out what comes next. At Thursday night’s mandatory meeting, we expect to find out if the nearly 300 Vibra employees will receive severance packages.

The Department of Public Health will hear from concerned employees, patients, and their families about the impact of the hospitals closing.

State Representative Bud Williams told 22News, “Hopefully the Department of Health will hold Vibra’s feet to the fire, with the backing of the state, so we can make sure they’re going to close and they keep the community as wholesome as they possibly can.”

There are two critical departments that will remain open, until further notice. One is a secured mental health unit, with 30 beds. The other is a ventilator unit, with nearly 15 beds, for people with breathing problems. It’s the only facility of its kind, outside of Worcester.

Vibra Hospital has locations across the country. According to State Representative Williams, several of its facilities in Massachusetts will be closing.