2 arrested after Chicopee OUI crash; Passenger allegedly insisted he was driver

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing an OUI charge after a single-car crash in Chicopee Monday. Her passenger, who police say claimed he was the driver, is also facing charges for causing a disturbance.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers driving on Prospect Street around 10:53 that night came upon the single-car crash. When they stopped to investigate, 28-year-old Deacon Almedina allegedly answered questions directed at 23-year-old Holly Renaud, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Wilk said Almedina told officers he was the one driving, but Renaud said it was her.

The officers were able to determine Renaud was the driver based on the position of the seats. She was placed under arrest for OUI as a result of their investigation.

Almedina, however, allegedly kept insisting he was the driver and began yelling and screaming at the officers. Wilk said he was asked multiple times to stop causing a disturbance, but he allegedly told the officers they “didn’t know sh-t.” The officers attempted arrest him, but he allegedly kept resisting.

Almedina’s actions forced one of the officers to point his taser at him as they continued to ask him to stop resisting. Instead, Wilk said Almedina started to go towards one of the officers, causing the other to deploy the taser probes. Almedina was finally handcuffed and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Both were released on personal recognizance plus a $40 fee.

Wilk told 22News their investigation determined Renaud was driving fast, and lost control before striking the snowbank and coming to a stop about 60 feet later.