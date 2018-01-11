Section of Shaker Road in Westfield reopened after water main break

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Shaker Road in Westfield was closed after a water main break Thursday evening.

According to Lieutenant Michael Ugolik of the Westfield Police Department told 22News the road has been patched up and is open for the evening. Lt. Ugolik added that crews will return tomorrow to fully complete the work. He said he is unsure if traffic will be affected.

Westfield Police Officer Joe Maxton told 22News Shaker Road was blocked off from Glenwood Drive to Canal Drive. He said that the water main break was weather-related.

A photo of the break sent to 22News by Maxton shows water spouting several feet into the air.