REWARD: Manhunt continues for inmate who escaped Enfield prison

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – U.S. Marshals have joined the manhunt for the inmate who escaped an Enfield prison over the weekend, and they’re offering a $1,500 cash reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Convicted burglar, 25-year-old Jerry Mercado, is believed to have stowed away under a garbage truck or state van to escape the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility Sunday afternoon. He is described as a white/Hispanic man who is roughly 5’4″ tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has a tattoo on his face next to his left eye and a tattoo on his neck that reads: Time Waits for No One.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-800-336-0102 or by emailing usms.wanted@usdoj.gov — all tips will be confidential. Calling 911 is also an option.

Related: Inmate who escaped from Enfield prison still on the run

Mercado was serving a three year prison sentence for third degree burglary. He may use aliases “Joshua” or “Jalyssa,” according to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police, Hartford Police, Connecticut Parole and the Connecticut Department of Correction are all involved in the search.