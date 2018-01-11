Protect your home from damage during the thaw

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just this past Sunday, air temperatures were below zero, but now, they are above freezing, and expected to rise even more as the end of the week arrives. With a temperature swing this drastic, there are things you should do to make sure your home stays protected against the thaw.

We have already seen cases this week where pipes have burst as they thawed-out, as was the situation at the TD Bank on Main Street in downtown Greenfield. There are ways to prevent your pipes from bursting, and the first is to make sure that they don’t freeze at all.

The American Red Cross says to keep your garage doors closed if there are water supply lines there. You should also open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors, and let the water drip from faucets, so that pipes do not freeze.

If your pipes do freeze and then burst, you may not notice until those pipes thaw again and water begins flowing from the leak; flooding the room and everything in it.

Pipes are not the only thing to make sure you are cheking on as we go through this warming period, however. The melting snow can lead to another type of flooding- this time, from your roof. Ice dams are a common problem during the freeze-thaw cycle.

Roofing experts recommend that you take steps to prevent ice dams in the first place, so that when the snow on your roof does melt, it doesn’t leak through your roof and into your home.

Adam Quenneville at Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding told 22News that you should try to clean the snow off of your roof the best that you can, to prevent as much water as possible from leaking into your home.