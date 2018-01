SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family of five is out of a home after a fire damaged their house in East Springfield early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the one-story brick house at 181 Monrovia Street at around 6:15 A.M.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that all five residents of the home were able to get out safely, but some cats were killed in the fire.

Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire.