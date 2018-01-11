Luncheon provides sexual harassment avoidance knowledge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems like a growing trend, people being accused of workplace sexual harrassment.

Thursday, dozens of people gathered at the Colony Club in downtown Springfield, for a ‘Lunch n Learn’ about workplace sexual harrassment. It comes in the wake of dozens of celebrities, like Harvey Weinstein, being acccused of abusing their power and sexually assualting women.

The lucheon provided employers with information on how to protect their companies’ brand against sexual assault.

According to attorney Erica Flores of Skoler, Abbott and Presser law firm, people need to learn how to behave themselves, and victims need to speak up. Skloer added, “Businesses really need to make sure that they’re complying with that requirement.That their policies have all the information in it that they need to have, and employees should be reading those policies.”

Attorney Flores said, under state law, every company in Massachusetts, with at least six employees, is required to have a sexual assault policy. That policy should be distributed to every employee, and each employee needs to read it.

Thursday’s event was presented by the Springfield Regional Chamber.