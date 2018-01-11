Longmeadow will hold special town meeting on fate of historic mansion

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents want to preserve the Historic Brewer-Young mansion in town, but they’re not sure what to do with it.

The 1885 landmark which resides alongside the town green is vacant; It’s been for sale with no takers for seven years.

The historical commission has endorsed a plan to convert it to a self-sustaining office building, but it’s one of many suggestions.

“I would personally love to see it as a bed and breakfast, not an office building,” Linda Schnaper told 22News. “And I think that’s going to take away from the green and from Longmeadow what it represents.”

Gay Wesson describes the mansion as “Part of our history, part of what Longmeadow is all about, [the town] green is so historic. I don’t see how a single family could possible maintain it.”

Everyone in town can express their opinion on what to do with the Brewer-Young mansion at a public meeting at Longmeadow High School on January 25.