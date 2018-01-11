Iced oatmeal cookies recalled over labeling error

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dollar General is recalling 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies because they contain allergens not listed on the product label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company issued the recall after learning an error at the production facility caused the labels of Clover Valley Coconut Macaroons to be inadvertently placed on the oatmeal cookie packaging. As a result, milk and tree nuts are not listed among the ingredients.

Consumers with allergies to milk and/or tree nuts could suffer a potential health risk if they eat the cookies, the FDA says. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recalled cookies were sold in Dollar General stores nationwide, including in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to the FDA. They feature lot number L46217 30 and a best-by date of August 18, 2018.

Anyone who purchased the cookies is urged to throw them out or return them to Dollar General and exchange them for a similar product.

Consumers with questions can contact Dollar General’s customer service department at 1-800-678-9258 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or by emailing custsvc@dollargeneral.com.

