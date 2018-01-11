Ice cream bars recalled due to Listeria concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling two types of ice cream bars after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, the company is recalling all orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars that were produced in 2017. Packages of the recalled product have a production date ranging from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017 and a “best by” date ranging from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.

One of Fieldbrook’s more popular brands is Hood, the health department said. The recalled products were sold at several Rhode Island retailers in packs of 12 and in certain variety packs. To date, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recall.

Fieldbrook Foods is working with Hood and Kemps to make sure each of the retailers pull the affected products from shelves. Hood and Kemps products may show a “best by” date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Health officials said routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria in some samples of the ice cream, and the recall was expanded after additional samples tested positive for the bacteria. Health officials say there is no evidence that there is any contamination before Oct.31, 2017, but the company issued the expanded recall out of an abundance of caution.

Fieldbrook Foods has suspended production and distribution of the products while it investigates the source of the contamination.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

Consumers should return the recalled products to their place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone who has questions can contact Fieldbrook Foods at 1-800-333-0805 x2270.

