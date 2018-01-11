Heroin, cocaine, cash and guns seized in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A coordinated drug bust involving local, state and federal law enforcement officers resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,500 bags of heroin, cocaine, cash and two stolen handguns in Holyoke early Thursday evening.

According to a news release from Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, “Vice Detectives, assisted by members of District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force; members of the Western Mass FBI Gang Task Force; members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force (ATF) and Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police – conducted a search warrant related to an on-going investigation of illicit narcotics sales at # 365 Appleton Street, Holyoke. The warrant was executed specifically in apartment 1 L.”

Albert said the search turned up two illegal handguns that had been reported stolen out of Westfield, Mass. and Georgia.

Lt. Albert described the heroin and cocaine as “trafficking weight.”

Police arrested 30-year-old Rafael Perez, 27-year-old Juliio Aviles and 38-year-old Abner Alejandro. All three were charged with Trafficking heroin and cocaine, illegal firearms and ammunition charges, and possession of a stolen gun. All three are expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court Friday.

Albert said the heroin bags were stamped “Ride Or Die.”

“Detectives also contacted the State Department of Children and Families and filed a report as there were small children located within that apartment,” Albert said.