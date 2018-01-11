Ham and bean soup

To celebrate National Soup Month, John Slattery, from ChefJohnSlattery.com, showed us how to make a ham and bean soup.

Ingredients:

  • Dried beans
  • 1 Onion
  • 1 Carrot
  • 3 Ribs of celery
  • Thyme
  • Sage
  • Pepper
  • 1 ham bone with meat

Directions:

  • Simmer Bone in slow cooker overnight. Soak Beans overnight.
  • Strain meat and bones from broth, pick through and break up the meat
  • In soup pot add soaked drained beans, diced celery, onion, carrot and sautee until onions are clear, add pepper and meat, and stock bring to boil.
  • Add Herbs and simmer 45 Minutes

