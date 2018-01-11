To celebrate National Soup Month, John Slattery, from ChefJohnSlattery.com, showed us how to make a ham and bean soup.
Ingredients:
- Dried beans
- 1 Onion
- 1 Carrot
- 3 Ribs of celery
- Thyme
- Sage
- Pepper
- 1 ham bone with meat
Directions:
- Simmer Bone in slow cooker overnight. Soak Beans overnight.
- Strain meat and bones from broth, pick through and break up the meat
- In soup pot add soaked drained beans, diced celery, onion, carrot and sautee until onions are clear, add pepper and meat, and stock bring to boil.
- Add Herbs and simmer 45 Minutes