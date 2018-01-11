Ex-Senate President Stan Rosenberg separates from husband

BOSTON (WWLP) – Former state Senate President Stan Rosenberg is separating from his spouse, Bryon Hefner, after a sexual misconduct scandal.

Rosenberg said his decision to separate from his husband is personal, but added that Hefner is getting treatment for alcohol dependence.

Amherst State Senator Stan Rosenberg stepped down from the Senate presidency last month after allegations his husband groped and harassed several men with ties to Beacon Hill.

An investigation is underway into whether Rosenberg violated Senate rules or code of conduct in connection with these allegations.

Rosenberg said he has not discussed the Senate presidency with other lawmakers or what’s going to happen once the investigation is complete.

He also said his colleagues have been counseled to minimized contact with him during the investigation to avoid possible interference.

Rosenberg said he spent most of the holiday season in his district but is back in the State House for the start of the new year.

Worcester State Senator Harriette Chandler is serving as Acting Senate President during the investigation.