Elm Street in West Springfield closed after car hit pole and brought down wires

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Elm Street in West Springfield is blocked off after a car hit a pole and brought wires down Thursday evening.

Captain Robert Duffy of the West Springfield Police Department told 22News traffic is currently being diverted from Elm Street and Avondale Avenue after police responded to the single car accident around 3:35 p.m.

Captain Duffy said drivers coming from Elm Street south are being diverted to Neptune Avenue and cars coming from Elm Street north are being diverted to Elmwood Avenue.

No one was hurt, Capt. Duffy told 22News.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen, as crews are currently working to fix down wires and clear the street.

22News will continue to follow this and bring you updates as more information becomes available.