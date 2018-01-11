Deputy coroner dead in bizarre shooting

(WIS) A South Carolina deputy coroner is dead after opening fire on two other people, then turning his gun on himself.

Deputy Coroner Leonard Bradley with the Richland County Coroner’s Office, showed up to a home outside of Columbia Tuesday and opened fire on Richland County Refuse Control employee Levi Brown, who had stopped at the home to visit a female acquaintance, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Brown was shot in the arm, but Lott said he was saved thanks to a county-issued bullet-proof vest he was wearing.

The female acquaintance, meanwhile, managed to run inside the home and safely lock herself in a room, and Bradley attempted to pursue her inside.

Bradley, was unable to get to the woman and walked outside. Then, Bradley turned the gun on himself.

