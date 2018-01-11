Deerfield Trails in Charlemont to receive $14K to improve paths

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state awarded nearly $900,000 in total to 26 Massachusetts communities. A portion of the funding will help improve trails in Charlemont.

The grants are part of the Partnership Matching Funds Program by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Deerfield Trails in Charlemont will receive $14,000 for installing trailhead signs, developing a new map, and repairing trails at Dubuque State Forest in Charlemont.

“That’s part of a larger program that we’re working with Deerfield Trails with the towns of Hawley and Charlemont,” DCR Commissioner Leo Roy explained. “On really trying to make that part of the state a destination for mountain biking.”

Through the program, DCR matches non-state grants for improvement projects at state parks and recreational areas.

Park advocacy groups and community organizations can apply for the program through DCR.