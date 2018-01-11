There’s nothing better than a warm treat on a cold winter day. Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Chocolate Bread Pudding.
Chocolate Bread Pudding
350 degree oven, 30-40 min (until firm, but not dry)
Tools/Equipment Needed:
deep pie dish, buttered
Medium bowl
Whisk
Knife
Measuring cup
Ingredients:
2 1/2 c STALE bread
1 tsp Vanilla
2 Eggs
2 c milk
2 TBS cocoa
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 c sugar
3/4 c chocolate chips
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
Use softened butter to coat the sides and bottom of a deep dish pie dish or casserole dish.
Place cut up bread into the buttered dish.
In a medium bowl whisk together:
eggs
Milk
Sugar
Vanilla
Cocoa
Cinnamon
Add chocolate chips to this liquid mixture.
Pour the mixture over the bread and gently mix.
Let this sit for 15 min so the bread can absorb the liquid
Bake between 30-40 min
Serve warm plain or with whipped cream, cinnamon whipped cream or ice cream.