There’s nothing better than a warm treat on a cold winter day. Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Chocolate Bread Pudding.

Chocolate Bread Pudding

350 degree oven, 30-40 min (until firm, but not dry)

Tools/Equipment Needed:

deep pie dish, buttered

Medium bowl

Whisk

Knife

Measuring cup

Ingredients:

2 1/2 c STALE bread

1 tsp Vanilla

2 Eggs

2 c milk

2 TBS cocoa

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 c sugar

3/4 c chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Use softened butter to coat the sides and bottom of a deep dish pie dish or casserole dish.

Place cut up bread into the buttered dish.

In a medium bowl whisk together:

eggs

Milk

Sugar

Vanilla

Cocoa

Cinnamon

Add chocolate chips to this liquid mixture.

Pour the mixture over the bread and gently mix.

Let this sit for 15 min so the bread can absorb the liquid

Bake between 30-40 min

Serve warm plain or with whipped cream, cinnamon whipped cream or ice cream.