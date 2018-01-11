Blandford Ski area to remain closed January

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ski season is on hold at the Blandford Ski area.



The owners of Ski Butternut and Otis Ridge purchased the Blandford Ski area and ran into what they describe as previously unknown operational issues.



They decided to stay closed during January.



They expect to announce future plans during the coming weeks.



“We had had some last minute maintenance with the lifts,” Anna Pac, Blandford business manager told 22News. “As much as we want to open, safety is our number one priority. And there has been an overwhelming attitude and thanks that everything will be safe.”



While Ski Blandford repairs continue in January, its season pass holders can ski without charge at Blandford’s sister ski resorts, Ski Butternut and Otis Ridge.