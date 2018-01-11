Basketball Hall of Fame’s Spalding Hoophall Classic officially kicks-off

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame’s Spalding Hoophall Classic started Thursday night.

This is the 17th year of the the Hoophall Classic, one of the top high school basketball showcases of the season.

The Hoophall Classic is expecting more than 10,000 people to attend games over the next few days.

Sixty schools from 17 states participate in the basketball tournament at Springfield College.

“This is the 17th year of this event, it’s grown very quickly over time,” Vice President of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Greg Procino told 22News. “It’s a good opportunity to showcase the hall of fame for people coming out of town.”

The Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau values the economic impact of this event to the region at $4.19 million.