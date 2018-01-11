Adoptable cats hanging out at Belchertown Town Hall

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – If you stop by the Belchertown Town Hall, you might be greeted with some paws and purrs!

Adoptable cats roam the Town Clerk’s Office during the day, gaining valuable socialization skills and a lot of attention. They’re there to spread the word that they are looking for a forever home.

Northampton Animal Control rescued them and 30 other cats from a home in town in early October, due to what they say was as a hoarding situation. Since then, they’ve been spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and put up for adoption.

Most of the cats are tabby or black domestic. The Animal Control Officer brings them over to Town Clerk’s Office to get them used to being around humans.

“These kittens are feline leukemia-positive kittens that we took out of a situation so they are getting access to people who wouldn’t normally see them, by being here at the town clerk office,” Animal Control Officer Anna Fenton said.

Fenton said they have been bringing cats over to the Town Hall since August. If you want to adopt one of these cats, you can call Belchertown Animal Control at 413-519-1754 or fill out an application on their website.