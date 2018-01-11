550+ lbs of unwanted medications collected in Southampton PD drop-off box

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the implementation of Southampton Police Department’s drug take back program in 2015, they’ve collected 558 pounds of unwanted medication.

“That’s 558 pounds that did not end up in our water supply or having the chance of ending up in the wrong hands,” Southampton police said in a Facebook post.

The unwanted medication is collected in a MedReturn box located in the police department’s lobby. Each month, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department pick up the collection and bring them to a facility that safely destroys them.

The public has 24/7 access to the collection box at the Southampton Police Department. If you have any unwanted medications, you can drop them off–no questions asked.

Accepted drop-offs:

Prescriptions

Prescription patches, medications, ointments

Over the counter medications

Vitamins

Samples

Pet medications

Not accepted:

Needles/sharps

Thermometers

Inhalers

Hydrogen Peroxide

Aerosol cans

Anyone wishing to safely get rid of needles/sharps can take them to the Southampton Board of Health.

Other police departments in western Massachusetts with drug drop-off boxes include:

Amherst

Ashfield

Athol

Belchertown

Bernardston

Buckland

Chicopee

Cummington

Erving

Easthampton

East Longmeadow

Deerfield

Goshen

Granby

Greenfield

Great Barrington

Hadley

Hatfield

Leverett

Montague

Northampton

Orange

Palmer

Pelham

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Southampton

Southwick

Sunderland

Westfield

West Springfield

Wilbraham

Williamsburg

Ware

Whately