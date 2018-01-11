550+ lbs of unwanted medications collected in Southampton PD drop-off box

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the implementation of Southampton Police Department’s drug take back program in 2015, they’ve collected 558 pounds of unwanted medication.
“That’s 558 pounds that did not end up in our water supply or having the chance of ending up in the wrong hands,” Southampton police said in a Facebook post.
The unwanted medication is collected in a MedReturn box located in the police department’s lobby. Each month, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department pick up the collection and bring them to a facility that safely destroys them.
The public has 24/7 access to the collection box at the Southampton Police Department. If you have any unwanted medications, you can drop them off–no questions asked.
Accepted drop-offs:
- Prescriptions
- Prescription patches, medications, ointments
- Over the counter medications
- Vitamins
- Samples
- Pet medications
Not accepted:
- Needles/sharps
- Thermometers
- Inhalers
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Aerosol cans
Anyone wishing to safely get rid of needles/sharps can take them to the Southampton Board of Health.
Other police departments in western Massachusetts with drug drop-off boxes include:
- Amherst
- Ashfield
- Athol
- Belchertown
- Bernardston
- Buckland
- Chicopee
- Cummington
- Erving
- Easthampton
- East Longmeadow
- Deerfield
- Goshen
- Granby
- Greenfield
- Great Barrington
- Hadley
- Hatfield
- Leverett
- Montague
- Northampton
- Orange
- Palmer
- Pelham
- Pittsfield
- South Hadley
- Southampton
- Southwick
- Sunderland
- Westfield
- West Springfield
- Wilbraham
- Williamsburg
- Ware
- Whately