Lockdown lifted at Springfield schools, police investigating car crash and shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield schools were on lockdown while police officers searched for suspects.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, White Street School and Kensington International School were placed on lockdown a little after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Walsh said Springfield High is having a ‘structured dismissal.’

Walsh explained that Springfield Police responded to reports of a car crash and shots fired at 200 Orange Street. Walsh added that a car had smashed into a pole and two black men fled on foot. Walsh said a gunshot went off.

The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers thoroughly searched the area.

Walsh said one shell case was found and that no arrests have been made at this time.

According to Walsh, this is an ongoing investigation.

22News will bring you more information as it becomes available.