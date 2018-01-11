2 car accident in Chicopee closes Exit 3 off-ramp from I-391

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A two car accident shut down part of Chicopee Street at the end of the Exit 3 off-ramp from I-391 Wednesday night.

22News arrived at the location of the accident and saw drivers heading down Chicopee Street being detoured onto I-391 northbound heading towards Holyoke.

Chicopee police and ambulance services were at the location when we arrived.

We also noticed that drivers coming off I-391 were forced to take a right onto Chicopee Street and head towards Springfield Street. Drivers were unable to make a left turn into our news station on Broadcast Center.

Chicopee Street heading towards the 22News station has been reduced to one lane.

There is no word of any injuries as police were unable to give us any further information.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.