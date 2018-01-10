With warming temperatures, ice dams and blocked storm drains could pose problems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking even warmer temperatures and heavy rain that will move in late week. But this could lead to minor street flooding.

If you have a storm drain near your home, make sure there’s nothing blocking it. Ice dams can form on your roof during big temperature swings.

Local roofing contractor Adam Quenneville told 22News that there are steps you can take to prevent ice dams from forming.

“The drastic temperature change is definitely going to lead to roofs with water coming in,” Quenneville explained. “So it’s best to clean the snow off as best as you can.”

Quenneville also told 22News that ice dams are created through the loss of heat through your roof, contributing to a freeze-thaw cycle, so you’ll want good insulation over your head.