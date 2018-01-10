Two arrested after heroin bust at Northampton apartment

Two men facing drug charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after an early morning search of a Northampton apartment led to the discovery of hundreds of bags of heroin.

Northampton Police Captain John D. Cartledge told 22News 56-year-old Mark Santasania and 47-year-old Michael Lapan are both facing charges in connection with the bust. Police detectives and members of the Northwestern DA’s Anti-Crime Task Force seized 650 bags of heroin and two bags of cocaine during their search of  Apt. 14 at 36 Bedford Terrace Wednesday morning.

Santasania, a resident of the apartment, has been charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, a subsequent offense, and drug violation near a school or park. Lapan was charged with possession of a Class B drug, also a subsequent offense, and knowingly being present where heroin is kept.

“The Northampton Police Department remains committed to the investigation and apprehension of people distributing drugs in our community,” Cartledge said.

