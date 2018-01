(WTNH) — The next reality TV celebrity could be NFL star quarterback Tom Brady.

The five-time Super Bowl winner is releasing a documentary series on Facebook Watch called “Tom Versus Time.”

Six episodes will showcase Brady’s pursuit of a sixth championship ring.

Brady’s wife, three children and parents are also a big part of the series.

The Patriots will take on the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m.