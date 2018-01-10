Sunderland gets grants for new park along the Connecticut River

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland is one of 22 Massachusetts communities receiving a park and recreation grant.

The state awarded the town more than $200,000 to build a new park at the end of School Street along the Connecticut River.

The construction project will include the development of a park entrance, a river trail including an overlook, installation of picnic areas, and new signage.

Chris White, who lives at the end of School Street, is supportive of the project. “We are excited to create a space for Sunderland families to come and enjoy this very beautiful piece of riverfront property.”

Town Officials said there’s still no name for the park, despite the state referring to it as “Riverside Park.”

Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee and Buckland all received park improvement grants ranging from $30,000 to $400,000.