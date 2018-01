HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Overhead lighting is out on much of I-391 in Holyoke. The outages make for poor visibility on the stretch of highway.

MassDOT told 22News they are committed to maintaining a safe transportation system, and a contract has been awarded to make lighting repairs in the area.

The department said however that due to ongoing “operations” and winter weather conditions like wind, ice, and snow accumulation, the repairs likely won’t be able to be made until Spring.