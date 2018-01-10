State Asian American Commission welcomes 4 new members

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New members were sworn into the state’s Asian American Commission on Wednesday.

The commission has 20 members this year volunteering their time to identify and address the needs and challenges facing the state’s Asian residents.

Four commissioners were sworn into the Asian American Commission at the State House Wednesday by State Treasurer Deb Goldberg.

The Commission seeks to solve issues facing Asian Americans in Massachusetts including health disparities, civil rights issues and economic illiteracy.

The group’s chair Elisa Choi said the commission enables members to serve as a voice for their communities.

“There definitely segments of our community that are still struggling, may actually be at the very bottom of the education attainment, and frankly, we still face racism, and discrimination and prejudice, despite all of the gains that we’ve made,” Choi told 22News.

The commission includes members from communities across the state, including western Massachusetts cities. They are appointed by state leaders and officials.

The commission is in its 12th year.