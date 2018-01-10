South Hadley votes to approve recreational pot shops ban question on ballot

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The stage is set for South Hadley voters to decide whether to ban retail pot shops in town.

On Wednesday night, South Hadley town meeting members approved two articles relating to retail recreational pot sales.

Article 6 passed, which means a question will be on the South Hadley ballot this April, allowing voters to determine whether to ban recreational marijuana shops from opening in town.

Town meeting members also approved a zoning bylaw amendment that would strictly regulate any marijuana establishments that might open in the future.

