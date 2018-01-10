Skip Hop convertible high chairs recalled due to fall hazard

(WWLP) – Skip Hop is recalling nearly 8,000 high chairs sold in the U.S. because of a potential for falls and injuries to kids.

The consumer product safety commission says the recall is for the grey-colored “convertible high chairs” purchased between December 2016 and September 2017.

There’s been 13 reports of the front legs on the chairs detaching resulting in two reports of bruises to kids. The chairs were sold on Amazon and at several stores, including: Babies “R” Us, Target and Kohl’s.

If you have one of these chairs, stop using it and contact skip hop for a free replacement. You can fill out a replacement form here.