Northampton City Council overturns mayor’s veto on security camera restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton City Council overturned the mayor’s veto on a law restricting the city’s use of security cameras.

The mayor had proposed revisions to the ordinance that he said would allow him to sign it into law, but the council voted 7-2 Wednesday night to overturn his veto and enact the law as written.

The law bans the use of security cameras in the downtown area with the exception of the police department, parking garages, in cases of emergencies and for criminal investigations.

“I came out here to see how people were going to pressure the council to make sure that unnecessary surveillance did not become a reality in Northampton,” Ashwin Ravikumar told 22News. “There seems to be an agreement that restricting surveillance is necessary.”

City Council President Ryan O’Donnell told 22News that public safety officials will be able to petition to add a camera to a specific location if they feel it is needed.