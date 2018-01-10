Monson natives honored with Red Cross Hometown Heroes nomination

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Monson honored two native sons on Wednesday.

Shawn Bronson and Michael Payne are alike in many ways. They grew up in Monson, have been friends for many years and both work for Comcast.

They instinctively knew what to do after being initially startled, when they saw a 2-year old girl wearing nothing but a diaper, walking on Main street in the freezing cold on December 28.

Bronson told 22News he was shocked to see what was happening.

“I said are you seeing what I’m seeing and he looked at me and said, I am, and we both decided on a split decision, we’ve got to do something about that,” Bronson said.

Payne said he did what he could just to bring the little girl to safety.

“It was just good to see her safe and sound at this point, It has kind of overwhelming and kind of shook me,” Payne told 22News. “Both me and Shawn have children of our own. So when you saw a little girl in traffic you just took care of her.”

Bronson and Payne have since been nominated as western Massachusetts Red Cross Hometown Heroes.

We’ll know by next week if the selection committee will have them join the dozens of men and women who’ve been honored for saving lives and improving the lives of others during the past 16 years.

The Hometown Heroes class of 2018 will be honored the morning of March 18.