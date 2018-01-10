Missing lane lines causing dangerous situation for drivers on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One week after 22News first reported missing lines on the highway, there still are no lines, but MassDOT said they’re working to solve the problem.

If you’ve traveled on I-91 through Springfield in the last week you may have noticed something was missing.

Fading lines on the highway have caused confusion and danger for drivers.

As you’re traveling on I-91 North and I-91 South the white lines disappear, making it difficult for drivers to switch lanes.

“It’s definitely confusing and dangerous to someone who doesn’t live around here, because I was confused and I live here and I travel on it not every day but every other day, and you go in different lanes and you can’t tell which lane is what,” Lajewel Arnold of Springfield told 22News.

Drivers on I-391 have faced the same problem approaching the bridge between Holyoke and Chicopee.

MassDOT told 22News the lanes on I-91 were meant to be temporary during the construction, and that winter weather and traffic have worn the lines away.

The missing lines became an even bigger problem recently after MassDOT re-opened several lanes and on-ramps.

“It’s kind of a challenging problem to have,” Andrew Sanders of Leominster told 22News. “You’re opening up lanes, but now you don’t have the paint so people don’t know where to go. I guess it’s a work in progress, you just have to value safety over everything.”

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News that, depending on weather conditions, MassDOT will reapply the pavement markings sometime in the coming days.

MassDOT has yet to say exactly when this repainting work will take place.