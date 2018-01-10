Mercy Medical Center changes visitation policy after flu-like illness increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center has changed its visitation policy effective immediately, after recent increase of flu-like illness in local areas, hospital officials say.

In a news release sent to 22News from the medical center’s spokeswoman Mary Orr, the new restrictions have been put in place for the protection of patients and colleagues.

According to the news release, locations affected by the policy change include Mercy Medical Center, Family Life Center for Maternity, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.

The visitor restrictions are as follows:



Visitors shall be limited to 2 at a time per patient



No visitors under 14-years-old will be permitted



Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold or the flu

These visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.