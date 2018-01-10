Missing lane lines on I-91 in Springfield to be repainted Thursday, detours expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past week 22News has been telling you about missing lane lines on I-91 in downtown Springfield.

22News found out MassDOT plans to paint those lines Thursday night.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News there will be overnight closures Thursday night so crews can install the lines.

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, drivers will be detoured off the highway, both the north and southbound, and that stretch of the elevated highway will reopen at 2 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are asked to follow the detours listed below.

I-91 North and Southbound in Springfield:

From 8 p.m., Thursday, January 11, through approximately 2 a.m., Friday, January 12, all travelers on I-91 southbound will be directed off of the highway at Exit 6 and detoured onto Hall of Fame Avenue. Vehicles will then be able to re-access I-91 northbound at Interchange 3.

, through approximately 2 a.m., Friday, January 12, all travelers on I-91 southbound will be directed off of the highway at Exit 6 and detoured onto Hall of Fame Avenue. Vehicles will then be able to re-access I-91 northbound at Interchange 3. Message boards are activated and signage will be in place to guide drivers during this time. MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. Drivers that must travel through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.