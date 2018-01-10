Massachusetts DPH discovery has led to 13-state coconut recall

BOSTON (SHNS) – Testing by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health identified a rare strain of salmonella, leading to a recall this month of frozen coconut products distributed in 13 states over the course of a year.

At a Public Health Council meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Monica Bharel discussed the discovery of an “unusual salmonella strain,” saying the effort shows how the department “works in coordinated ways” to protect public health.

DPH staff and the Boston Public Health Commission identified the strain while investigating a case of salmonella, Bharel said. She said the DPH and Boston’s inspectional services department collected samples of food products used by a Boston restaurant and conducted interviews, ultimately confirming that an unopened package of frozen raw coconut meat was responsible.

Bharel said the department shared its findings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a dramatic kind of sleuthing and has huge potential impact,” said Dr. Alan Woodward, a member of the council.

The FDA on Jan. 3 announced Evershing International Trading Company’s voluntary recall of 16-ounce packages of Coconut Tree brand frozen shredded coconut “because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune system.”

“The issue was discovered by testing performed by the State of Massachusetts,” the recall announcement said.

The potentially affected products were distributed in Massachusetts as well as in Ohio, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, and Texas, according to the announcement. The recall is limited to a specific lot number, but because lot numbers are only printed on the case, customers who purchased the frozen coconut from Jan. 3, 2017 through Jan. 3, 2018 are advised to return it for a full refund.