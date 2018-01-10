New marijuana laws could lead retailers to accepting cash only payments

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s new cannabis confusion and fear now that Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said he would enforce federal marijuana laws.

The Boston Globe reported a major payment processing company will no longer accept payments for marijuana, after threats of a federal crackdown.

There’s new confusion in the country’s legal marijuana industry since Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he’d leave enforcement of federal marijuana laws up to federal prosecutors in individual states.

Now, some payment processing companies are refusing to take digital payments. As a result, 10 of the state’s 17 medical marijuana dispensaries, will soon, only accept cash.

“Being looked at with much more scrutiny by IRS, in terms of their businesses if they have to be a cash business,” James Winston Esq. told 22News. “As a piratical matter, being much more susceptible to, say, a violent armed robbery.”

Governor Charlie Baker urged the state’s U.S. Attorney to focus on the opioid crisis, instead of marijuana enforcement. Recreational pot sales are scheduled to start in Massachusetts in July.

Netacare, Northampton’s medical marijuana dispensary told 22News off-camera, that they still accept credit card payments, as well as cash.