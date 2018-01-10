Man allegedly pulled machete out during fight in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield on Tuesday after he allegedly pulled out a machete during a fight on Memorial Ave.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, Hector Mendez, a resident of Memorial Ave, has been charged with assault by means of dangerous weapon.

West Springfield police were called to the area of 1550 Memorial Ave Tuesday after receiving a report of multiple men fighting and brandishing a machete. Victims allegedly told police officers that Mendez started an argument with another man and eventually pulled out a foot-long machete with a serrated blade from his coat.

Mendez then allegedly began chasing the victim, threatening him as he ran. West Springfield police said the victim’s son allegedly tried to intervene, at which point Mendez went home. The victim’s son called police after Mendez came back out of his home a short time later, still holding the machete.

Mendez was arrested after a brief investigation by police, and the machete was found in a nearby snowbank.